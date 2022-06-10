Justin Bieber fans expressed discontent with the 28-year-old after he postponed three concerts on his 2022 Justice World Tour earlier this week, but now, he's provided the world with a bit more insight into the "non-COVID-related illness" he's been suffering from that's prevented the show from going on.

On Friday, June 10, the Journals hitmaker posted an Instagram video update on his condition. "Hey everyone, Justin here," he began. "I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on." The singer's face was obviously functioning abnormally, which he promptly addressed.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber told the camera.

The Ontario-born recording artist demonstrated the trouble he's been having, winking one eye while the other remained open. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

Addressing those who were upset with his tour date cancellations, Bieber said, "I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."





The "What Do You Mean" singer promised his followers that he would be diligent in doing his facial exercises and relying on his faith in God to carry him through this tough situation. "It's gonna be ok and I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all gonna, it's all for a reason and I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I'm gonna rest."

As PEOPLE reports, Mayo Clinic has defined Ramsay Hunt system as something that occurs "when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."





Just a few months ago, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, had a serious health scare of her own – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

