Hailey Bieber had a major health scare earlier this week, but she's doing much better now, according to TMZ. This morning, it was reported that the Arizona-born socialite was hospitalized with a brain condition that sources say doctors think may be COVID-19 related, although she's since spoken out, comparing her symptoms to those of a stroke.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old shared on her Instagram Story via a Notes app screenshot on March 12th.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," the model told her followers, going on to describe the incident as "one of the scariest moments [she's] ever been through."

Bieber's post revealed that she's now back at home and doing well. "I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

@haileybieber/Instagram

TMZ reports that Hailey's symptoms "affected the way she moved," and were typical for people who are much older than her. Her husband, Justin Bieber, was diagnosed with COVID a few weeks ago, leading him to postpone his Las Vegas concert, although he's since recovered.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Hailey Bieber's mysterious medical emergency.

[Via]