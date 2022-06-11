Justin Bieber is going through a hard time right now. The singer had to postpone three concerts, and yesterday filmed his explanation, saying that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused facial paralysis. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face," Bieber said.

Support for Bieber from fans and peers alike has been pouring in since the singer revealed the diagnosis. One of these peers was NLE Choppa, who claimed that he had tried to reach out to Justin and said that he knew what could help him.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on Instagram idk if it was sent out because I don't run it," Choppa wrote on Twitter. "But can y'all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal." He included prayer hands to accentuate his point.

NLE Choppa has not specified what exactly he has that can help Bieber. For his part, Justin has put his faith in God. "It's gonna be okay and I have hope and I trust God," the singer said in his video. "It's all for a reason and I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime, I'm gonna rest." Bieber asked for his fans' patience and understanding as he tries to get better. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down," he said. "I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

Check out Choppa's tweet, along with Bieber's video, below.