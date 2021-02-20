Justin Bieber's career has spanned every since he was a teenager and when you've been a superstar for that long, you can probably afford some of the best things that life has to offer, including incredibly fast cars. Luxury vehicles have always been an obsession for the rich and famous, especially those in the music industry. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Justin Bieber headed over to West Coast Customs for a gorgeous new Rolls Royce Wraith.

What makes this vehicle particularly special is the fact that it looks like something straight out of the future. In the video below, Bieber can be seen looking at the car for the very first time and he even got emotional. Tears started to flow from the singer's eyes, as he was completely stunned by what he was looking at.

According to TMZ, it took West Coast Customs around three years to finish the car, so it's easy to see why Bieber was so elated to get the finished product. The wheels are covered up in such a way that makes the car look like a hovercraft, all while the windows are tinted. Overall, it's a special car that will make a statement out on the road.

If you're curious about how the car was made, you can check out the YouTube clip below for a full explanation.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

