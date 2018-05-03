new whip
- GramJustin Bieber Emotional After Seeing His Futuristic Rolls RoyceWest Coast Customs came through for Justin Bieber.By Alexander Cole
- GramQuavo Gets Personalized Tesla For Christmas: "Santa Sold Me The Sleigh"Tis' the season to be flexin'. By Aida C.
- MusicTravis Scott Cops Himself A $3M Bugatti For B-DayTravis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday with a brand new Bugatti.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Flexes Brand New Bentley Truck On InstagramBig Soulja can't be stopped. By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Isn't Finished Buying New Whips For Himself, Eyes Ferrari 48850 Cent is already looking to cop a new luxury vehicle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyga Celebrates Birthday Blessings Alongside His Red FerrariThe car that "ass" and "cash" built. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Trades Offset's Lambo Birthday Truck For A New WhipCardi B and Offset are in no need for any more cars.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTyler Perry Really Bought Tiffany Haddish A Brand New TeslaTiffany Haddish just saved around $80K. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Surprises His Dad With Blue Bentley For Father's DayDrake's dad gets a nice new whip for Father's Day.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Shows Off His Yellow Ferrari LaFerrariDrake and his new yellow Ferrari LaFerrari are still in the honeymoon stages. By Mitch Findlay