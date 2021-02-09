It's no secret that Justin Bieber has amassed a wealth of millions and millions of dollars over the course of his extremely successful music career. The pop star has been in the spotlight for the majority of his life, watching his career take off after busking in the streets of Stratford, Ontario. The 26-year-old artist can afford just about anything he wants, including some of the most expensive and luxurious cars in the world. While most would be satisfied with a regular old Rolls-Royce Wraith, Bieber decked out his whip at West Coast Customs and the finished product looks like something out of a movie.

According to TMZ, the Rolls-Royce that West Coast Customs has been showing off on social media belongs to none other than Justin Bieber, who commissioned the famed body shop to give him a one-of-one vehicle that would make anybody do a double-take. His custom 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith is unique, designed with a full interior and custom audio setup in the trunk to match the exterior. It's awe-inspiring and is quite possibly the coolest car on the road.

The before-and-after pictures and videos can be seen below.

Do you think Justin Bieber has one of the dopest custom cars? Check out his fresh whip below.

