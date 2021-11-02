The evolution of their relationship has been documented in painstaking detail, but Haily Bieber is giving even more insight into her marriage to Justin Beiber. The world has learned of their love through their interviews, documentaries, songs, photoshoots, and social media posts, and recently, the couple sat down with their dear friends on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast.

The famous celebrity pastors are well known in the entertainment industry and during their conversation with the Biebers, Hailey revealed that there was a time when she and Justin didn't speak because she did something that upset him.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"It was actually very sad when we didn't speak. I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea (of marrying me) out of his mind at that point," she said. Hailey admitted that it was something "immature and stupid," but she would not specify exactly what occurred.

"There was really one solidified moment where I think it damaged the idea of me for you," Hailey added, saying for that period they were "not cool with each other." They eventually found their way back to one another, but their relationship also felt the pressure of Bieber's mental health struggles. Despite his distance and personal issues, Hailey said she still knew she wanted to marry the singer.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life potentially," she said. "I'm not that type of a person. I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be." Listen to the discussion below.

