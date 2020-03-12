Hailey and Justin Bieber have been "relationship goals" since they first started dating. Now, they're looking to upsize, their home and family. Hailey was recently spotted checking out a $33 million dollar mansion that once belonged to the legendary pop-singer, Madonna.

Although Justin Bieber is only 26-years-old, he has been a pop-mogul for over a decade now. His wife, Hailey Bieber, is an internationally-recognized supermodel and television host, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that their budget is as high as it is.

As reported by the Daily Mail, before purchasing a home in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million, Hailey and Justin were renting a property in Toluca Lake for $100,000 a month. Even with a budget as high as theirs, the couple seems adamant about finding the right home for them. Last month they were seen touring a $20 million Brentwood Circle property in Los Angeles.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The home Hailey checked out recently, belonged to Madonna between 2003 and 2013. She bought it from actor Sela Ward for $12 million and was able to sell it to a private equity investor for $19.5 million. A year and a half later, however, it was resold for a whopping $27 million. It is no doubt that the 9-bedroom, 14-bathroom castle might be too much for some, but given that the Bieber's have expressed their desire to have children soon, they might need as many rooms as they can get.