Hailey Bieber has denied rumors that she is pregnant and called out Us Weekly for publishing a story that alleged that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, were expecting.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I'm not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election," she wrote on her Instagram story, Friday.

In an interview with Vogue Italia from October that may have inspired the rumors, Bieber, 23, spoke about wanting to have children with her husband eventually, but not yet: “The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge. I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

Bieber added blue hearts to the end of her Instagram post, likely in celebration of Joe Biden's election victory, as she's been vocally supportive of the Democratic candidate throughout the election cycle. She posted a picture of the President-elect and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first female vice president and first vice president of color.

