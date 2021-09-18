Hailey Bieber says rumors that Justin Bieber "mistreats her" are completely false. Hailey discussed "all the lies and all the bullshit" that people make up regarding their relationship in a new interview on 4D With Demi Lovato.

"There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” Hailey explained. “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her. It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Hailey added that they are doing better than ever despite the noise.

“I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing," she said. “If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship.’ Well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together. You have to surround yourself with people who remind you of that."

Hailey and Justin confirmed that they were married in November 2018.

[Via]