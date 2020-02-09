Justin Bieber served as the musical guest for the newest episode of Saturday Night Live, during which, he performed "Yummy" and "Intentions."

For "Intentions," Bieber surprised fans by bringing out Quavo to perform his featured verse on the track. The dance choreography Bieber follows to start subsides when Quavo joins and the two mostly spend the time getting hyped up on stage.

This is Bieber's third appearance on SNL. According to EW, both former cast members Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah have said Bieber was the worst behaved guest they had ever dealt with: "He just was in a bad place," said Bill Hader in 2018. "Everybody's usually on great behavior. Bieber is the only one in my experience [...] He just seemed, like, exhausted or just at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just so huge."

"Intentions" is one of the lead singles for Bieber's upcoming Changes album. The project is set to feature Kehlani, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Post Malone and more. You can expect the full project to drop on Valentines' Day, February 14th.

Check out the full tracklist below.

All Around Me

Habitual

Come Around Me

Intentions (ft. Quavo)

Yummy

Available

Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky)

Take It Out On Me

Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott)

Get Me (ft. Kehlani)

ETA

Changes

Confirmation

That’s What Love Is

At Least For Now

Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)