Justin Bieber & Lil Uzi Vert Unite On "There She Go"

Mitch Findlay
March 26, 2021 11:26
90 Views
There She Go
Justin Bieber and Lil Uzi Vert embrace romance on their breezy new collaboration "There She Go."


Justin Bieber is no stranger to the world of hip-hop. In fact, the man occasionally known as Bugatti Biebs recently shared his top five list of emcees, naming Lil Wayne, Biggie, Eminem, Drake, and Kanye West. While he ultimately didn't collaborate with any of them on his brand new Justice Deluxehe did tap Lil Uzi Vert for a collaborative turn on "There She Go." 

As might have been expected, the track is relatively breezy, given a bit of additional character through an interesting electric guitar section. "That's my baby, that's my best friend," sings Biebs. "I hear you callin', see you ringing from your left hand / locked it down when you wanted, that hopeless romance." Though Uzi may not be quite so enamored as his Canadian counterpart, he certainly sells his part with conviction. "There she go, lookin' like a shinin' star now," he sings. "I'm takin' time out just to figure out your heart now / I'm feelin' different every time I hear your heart pound." 

For those who enjoy a little bit of easy-listening pop music now and again, consider checking out "There She Go" right now, and sound off if you've been digging Bieber's new sound.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You can break it down, you don't need a pole
I'm so proud of you, I bust you down in rose gold
Don't be ashamed, girl, I messed around, you messed up too
It all changed when you took my name and went insane

