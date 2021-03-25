As music evolves, so do our tastes. New genres and subgenres of music are constantly created for us to immerse ourselves into, learning more about new artists as they develop and find out the stories that have birthed their art over the years. In hip-hop, we have a fascination with placing artists against one another, determining our personal "best rappers" lists, which always tend to blow up on social media. Whenever somebody states their own tastes, they're generally challenged or praised as others are quick to remind them of who they skipped.

Justin Bieber was the latest guest on DJ Khaled's The First One podcast on Amazon Music, where he spoke about his brand new album Justice, which is set to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. His new single "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and GIVEON is also on pace for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. During Bieber's conversation with Khaled, the artist revealed his updated Top 5 Rappers list, changing it from the one he gave a few years ago.



Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Going down the list, Biebs revealed that Lil Wayne, Biggie, Eminem, Kanye West, and Drake topped his list. When he was asked the same question in 2015, he answered that Ma$e, Tupac, and Nas were also on that list, accompanied by Biggie and Eminem, who remain six years later.

Explaining why Drake made his list, Bieber said that he's "constantly pushing culture and the needle forward".

Watch an extended clip of their interview below, courtesy of The SpringHill Company.