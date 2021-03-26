Justin Bieber Returns With "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" Ft. DaBaby, Jaden, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert

He may have refrained from hosting too many features on the original version of Justice, but the updated tracklist to the album doesn't follow suit. It was a week ago last Friday (March 19) when Bieber stepped forward to share his much-anticipated project Justice, and today (March 26), he's back with the Triple Chucks Deluxe version. On the initial project, Bieber opened up about his life but for the most part, he used the album as an opportunity to once again belt out songs about his love for his wife, Hailey.

Justice has been fraught with controversy regarding Bieber's inclusion of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. speeches, but leaders have praised him for using his platform to spread awareness. The singer keeps his original tracklisting intact this go-'round and adds six new songs with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Jaden, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly.

Stream Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) and let us know which new track is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. 2 Much

2. Deserve You

3. As I Am ft. Khalid

4. Off My Face

5. Holy ft. Chance The Rapper

6. Unstable ft. The Kid LAROI

7. MLK Interlude

8. Die For You ft. Dominic Fike

9. Hold On

10. Somebody

11. Ghost

12. Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

13. Love You Different ft. BEAM

14. Loved By You ft. Burna Boy

15. Anyone

16. Lonely ft. Benny Blanco

17. There she Fo ft. Lil Uzi Vert

18. I Can't Be Myself ft. Jaden

19. Lifetime

20. Wish You Would f.t Quavo

21. Know No Better ft. DaBaby

22. Name ft. Tori Kelly