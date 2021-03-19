Justin Bieber Gets Honest On "Justice" Ft. Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Chance The Rapper

While Changes was, for Justin Bieber, his addition to the R&B world, he carries a different essence on Justice. The singer has spent much of his life in the spotlight and in recent years, Bieber has become much more open with his harrowing experiences and struggles with fame. The world has witnessed a few of his mishaps, some that landed him in legal trouble, and now Bieber is ready to face his future by sharing his past.

“I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it,” Bieber recently shared with Billboard in a cover feature. “There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.”

Tracklist

1. 2 Much

2. Deserve You

3. As I Am ft. Khalid

4. Off My Face

5. Holy ft. Chance The Rapper

6. Unstable ft. The Kid LAROI

7. MLK Interlude

8. Die For You ft. Dominic Fike

9. Hold On

10. Somebody

11. Ghost

12. Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

13. Love You Different ft. BEAM

14. Loved By You ft. Burna Boy

15. Anyone

16. Lonely ft. Benny Blanco

