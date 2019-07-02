Just a couple days after Justin Bieber jumped to the defense of his manager Scooter Braun after Taylor Swift accused Scooter of bullying her, the "Sorry" singer is now being slammed by Emma Portner, a choreographer who collaborated with him on his Purpose tour. Emma shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram story calling Justin out for degrading women and attending an anti-LGBTQ church.

“I regret working under your name,” her statement began on her Instagram story. “I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time, and effort. Twice. For content that you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested. I couldn’t afford to eat.”



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“The way you degrade women is an abomination. You continue to collaborate with overly problematic people. You religiously go to a church that does not support the LGBTQ+ community,” she added of his Hillsong church. Emma then stated how a straight white pastor cannot be Justin's "only major source of world view" telling him to educate himself beyond his Bible. Emma is married to actress Ellen Page, who's expressed similar views about the megachurch.

“You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN. We should all be ‘checking on you’ and Chris Brown because you both need to be held accountable," she added.