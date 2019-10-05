We'd like to think that the Jussie Smollett case is behind us, but it may be a smoldering ember preparing to be ignited once again. Back in late January, we all bore witness to the media coverage of the alleged attack on former Empire star Jussie Smollett. An investigation into the report caused some Chicago police officers to conclude that Jussie orchestrated a hoax with the Osundairo brothers, one of whom was the actor's trainer.

Jussie has steadily maintained his innocence and until this day continues to insist that he had no involvement in the attack made against him, however, he was charged with 16 felony counts in relation to the incident. Later, in a surprising move by the Cook County District Attorney, all charges against Jussie were dropped, but that hasn't stopped the Chicago Police Department from continuing their investigation into the actor.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb has been looking into State's Attorney Kim Cook's dismissal of the charges against Jussie to see if new charges need to be filed in the future. Webb reportedly has recently met with the Osundairo brothers at his office as TMZ has shared footage of the two men, Abel and Ola, making their way into a building with their attorney, Gloria Schmidt. According to the outlet, both men spent hours with the special prosecutor's team as they answered questions about their involvement in the January incident.

Even this many months later, the details surrounding the attack are still hazy. Investigators are holding their findings closely to the chest, even though there has been plenty of information leaks to the media. It's unknown why the charges against Jussie were dropped if the Osundairo brothers could provide proof that they were hired by the actor to pull off some sort of publicity stunt. Meanwhile, it's unclear what Jussie has on the horizon as far as his career is concerned, but we're sure that he's plotting his return to the big and small screens as soon as his legal troubles are completely behind him.