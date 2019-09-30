Jussie Smollett's story was definitely one of the weirder stories that broke out this year. He claimed that he was attacked over his race and sexuality before the tables turned and he was accused of staging the attack for publicity. Ever since then, he's pretty much been exiled from the entertainment business while many have continued to claim that he's a liar.

Social media personality Derrick Jaxn is among those who believe that Jussie Smollett was lying this whole time. After cracking a joke about Smollett in TheShadeRoom's comment section, Smollett clapped back, making it clear that he still stands by his original story.

"With all due respect brother, y'all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven't lied about a thing," he wrote. "Y'all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I'mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don't. So carry on. All love."

Smollett might still be claiming that he was attacked, he's still facing a lawsuit from the city of Chicago who is suing him over investigation costs. He demanded that the lawsuit is dismissed but more recently, he reportedly threatened to countersue the city of Chicago "for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter."