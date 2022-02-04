Despite what the internet has been saying, Julia Fox has clarified that she and Drake didn't date – they were just "friends hanging out." On Friday, February 4th, the 32-year-old actress dropped off a new episode of her and Niki Takesh's Forbidden Fruits podcast, during which she clarified the misinformation that's been spread around.

At the end of last month, it was reported that the Uncut Gems star spent some time getting to know the Canadian recording artist before she began her relationship with her current boyfriend, Kanye West.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Seeing as Drizzy and Ye used to have some pretty serious tension between them, this could've been a major roadblock in Fox and West's union, but since they squashed their beef and performed a Free Larry Hoover Benefit Show together, things have been cool between the two rappers.

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," the Milan-born socialite told listeners. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went and further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

When describing what really went down between her and the "God's Plan" hitmaker, Fox shared, "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just like, friends hanging out... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating... That was fully 2020, like, two years ago."

No matter what happened in the past, it's clear that Julia Fox and Kanye West are doing better than ever. Earlier this week, they celebrated the former's birthday, and the Yeezy creator was kind enough to gift his girl and her besties with some Birkin bags – read more about that here.

[Via]