The second part of Kanye West's interview on Drink Champs has officially been uploaded, and new viral clips from it have been circulating online. One of the initial soundbites to pick up traction includes the artist revealing that he "bootlegs" OnlyFans content from Reddit. In another part of his conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye explains why he thinks Drake and JAY-Z often make him "look crazy" by simply ignoring him.

As you all surely know by now, Ye is comfortable with anything that comes out of his mouth. The mad speaks without a filter, and it's gotten him into big trouble in the past. Still, he stays on his Gemini wave, utilizing his conversational gift to share his ideas with the world. On Drink Champs, he spoke about how he often sends messages to JAY-Z and Drake, but they rarely keep the same energy for him, claiming that they ignore him or act passive-aggressive when he hounds them with conversations they're not interested in having.



Neil Mockford/Getty Images

"If I have a conversation that Jay don't want to have, he gonna avoid the conversation. If I have a conversation that Drake don't wanna have about 'what did this line right here mean?' he gonna avoid the conversation. I'm like, 'Y'all avoid the conversation,' I'll say it out loud, I'm now the crazy one."

What do you think about what he's saying? Does it make sense? Check out the clip below, as well as the full interview underneath.



