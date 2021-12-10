There is quite a bit to unpack when it comes to the "Free Larry Hoover" concert that went down at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Although fans believed that the show would kick off at 8:00 p.m., things didn't get moving until about 9:30. To begin, Kanye West's Sunday Service performed a series of songs to set the tone before Drake and West arrived in all of their glory.

The two rappers descended the massive steps at the Coliseum side by side and prior to showing face, they were backstage praying with one another. Kanye would perform first and out of the gate, he jumped from one of his megahit classics to the next and fans sang along word for word. There were plenty of takeaways, but one highlight was when Ye mentioned his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

During his first set, West brought hits like "Jesus Walks," "All of the Lights," "Flashing Lights," "Good Life," All Day," Touch the Sky," "Stronger," "All Falls Down," and "Mercy," but things took a turn when he performed Drake's "Find Your Love." Ye seemed to be directing the track to his wife, but he wouldn't mention her name until the end of his next song, "Runaway." He sang through the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single and suggested he hoped that Kim ran away from whatever she was dealing with and back to him.

While West's set was mostly comprised of tracks from his earlier catalog, Drake's mainly consisted of his more recent works. He gave fans tracks like "Wants & Needs," "Life is Good," "Girls Want Girls," "Way 2 Sexy," "Knife Talk," "Laugh Now Cry Later," and "God's Plan." Ye returned with an emotional performance of "Hurricane" and as he entertained thousands, his daughter North West was captured in the stands rocking out with her friends.

Ye also blasted through "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," "N*ggas in Paris," "Bound 2," and "Come to Life." He would say a prayer before Drake returned to the stage to end the show with their 2009 "Forever" collaboration that also featured Lil Wayne and Eminem.

We'll be covering much more from the ins and outs of this performance, but check out some highlights and reactions below. Let us know which part of the show was your favorite.

