Juicy J Drops "The Hustle Still Continues" Deluxe Featuring Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty & More

Juicy J released his fifth studio album The Hustle Continues at the tail end of last year. The 16-track project was preceded by two singles "Gah Damn High" and "Load It Up," while the standard version of the project bosts appearances from the likes of 2 Chainz, Megan thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Conway the Machine, A$AP Rocky, and more. He announced plans to expand the album with The Hustle Continues earlier this month, finally releasing the deluxe edition on Friday (June 25).

Speaking about his contribution to the overall sound of the project, the Memphis rapper explained “I produced it myself. On a lot of my other albums, I’ll just produce a track here and there, but this album is 100 percent produced by me. I got a couple of producers, you know, here and there. But it’s 98 percent me at the end of the day — I took it back to the old Three 6 Mafia sound with the new-new.”

Texas-songstress Kaash Paige, Pooh Shiesty, Project Pat, Henry AZ, Duki, and Reylovesu are among some of the new names featured on the deluxe. "Take It" featuring Rico Nasty and Lord Infamous is also included in the additional nine-track lineup.

Tap into The Hustle Still Continues and let us know your thoughts down below.

Tracklist:

1. Gah Damn High feat. Lex Luger, Wiz Khalifa

2. Tell Em No feat. Pooh Shiesty

3. Spend It feat. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz

4. Load It Up feat. NLE Choppa

5. Take It feat. Lord Infamous, Rico Nasty

6. 1985 feat. Logic

7. Talking To God feat. Henry AZ

8. Po Up feat. A$AP Rocky

9. Hustling & Grinding feat. Reylovesu, Duki

10. She Gon Pop It feat. Megan thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign

11. Kicked In

12. Best Group

13. Red Dot

14. Shopping Spree feat. Young Dolph

15. Burn Em Up

16. Killa feat. Conway

17. What I need

18. All The Time High feat. Kaash Paige

19. Shawty Bad feat. Logic

20. That's The Way It Goes feat. Key Glock

21. Stop Cappin

22. Memphis To LA feat. Jay Rock, Project Pat

23. In A Min

24. Datz What It Iz

25. I Can't Stop