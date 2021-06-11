Juicy J has revealed that a deluxe edition for his 2020 album, The Hustle Continues, is on the way. In honor of the announcement, he dropped the music video for “Take It," featuring Rico Nasty and the late Three 6 Mafia rapper, Lord Infamous. Other artists that will be featured on the project include Pooh Shiesty, Project Pat, Henry AZ, and Kaash Paige.

The new version of Juicy's latest album is due out on June 25th and will feature nine new tracks.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The original version of The Hustle Continues included 16 total tracks. The impressive guest list featured Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Logic, ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Conway, Ty Dolla Sign, Jay Rock, and Project Pat.

In December, Juicy spoke about The Hustle Continues with Rolling Stone.

“I feel like we got so many classic songs, we’ll just tour off of those right now,” Juicy told the outlet. “I kind of want to leave the legacy where it is. Because I feel like we’ll be trying to compete with the songs we already got. I’m just kind of nervous and scared to do it because I feel like [the fans] might not receive it the same way as the stuff we did years ago.”

Check out the music video for "Take It" below.

