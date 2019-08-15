A$AP Rocky might have been found guilty in his long and arduous Swedish assault trial, but the rapper has been otherwise enjoying his return to American soil. Not only has be been receiving extreme fan love, but he's also been busy hitting the studio to put in work. At this point, Flacko appears to be alternating between messin' around with Tyler The Creator, and making bangers with some hip-hop legends; perhaps those two paths have intercrossed, though that remains to be seen. In any case, all signs point to an imminent drop of some new Rocky, featuring both Juicy J and Metro Boomin on deck.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Juicy took to Instagram to preview the upcoming track, writing a hype-inducing message as the caption. "NO JAIL TIME FOR ASAP ROCKY now it’s time to drop His new song “ 2 PIECE” Prod By JUICYJ Hector Metro Boomin CrazyMike," he writes, alongside a snippet of the single. The track finds Juicy laying down a savage hook, taking to a straightforward and hard-hitting instrumental. "Juicy J and A$AP Rocky we gon' pull up two deep," he warns, though it's unclear whether he's laying down a verse on this one.

The pair previously collaborated on Rocky's Testing, the song "Gunz N Butter" to be specific. Though that album was a divisive chapter of Rocky's catalog, it seems as if he's heading in a more rap-centric direction, if this and the long-lost "Babushka" are any indications. Check out the snippet below.