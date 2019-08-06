A$AP Rocky is officially back home in the States after a month of hell. The rapper was arrested and charged with assault but only last week was released last week. The final verdict is set to be announced next week. During this entire situation, all of his friends and peers in the rap game showed their support for him. Tyler, The Creator was actually the first rapper to announce that he'd be boycotting Sweden moving forward. Now, that Rocky is home, the two rappers reunited and clearly, nothing's changed.

Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky finally linked up in the studio last night and as expected, madness ensued. Tyler took to Instagram Live where he chased down Rocky in the studio and heckled him. It's heartwarming and adorable to see the two rappers connect after Rocky's tumultuous experience in Europe. Hopefully, we'll be able to hear some new music from them in the near future.

Rocky recently announced his first performance since his arrest. This Sunday, he'll be heading to California for the Real Street Festival. The performance is set to take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Considering the international chatter around his name, there's no doubt that the Real Street Festival in Anaheim will welcome Rocky with open arms. We'll keep you posted on the event.