Drake's reaction hogged most of the coverage on the day of, A$AP Rocky's release from a Swedish jailhouse, but he surely wasn't alone in ringing the alarm. Upon hearing the news earlier in the week, Rocky's closest associates took to social media in celebrating his imminent return.

As of Saturday morning, Rocky touched down on American soil. The following are some of the most heartfelt reactions (to his release) to come about in the past couple days, beginning with Flacko's best bud Tyler, the Creator.

Two days ago, Tyler posted a video recap of him wildin' out with the A$AP Mob over Facetime, upon hearing the news. Similarly, A$AP Ferg hopped on Instagram to provide his followers with the penultimate update on Rocky's detainment. Incidentally, the final update hangs in the balance: a guilty or non-guilty rendering. Hopefully, the latter.

Thelonious Martin was on hand to repost the ever-so timely "Back Home," a record he and Rocky strung together for his AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP project. Others with less of a personal stake in his release joined in as well- the likes of which included Kap G, Juicy J, and Issa Gold of The Underachievers to name a few.