It's been a minute, but A$AP Rocky has come home. After a long-winding and tense assault trial in Sweden, A$AP Rocky was officially allowed to return to America on August 2nd. Naturally, his return was met with widespread celebration, from his fans, friends, and even Donald Trump. Despite the harrowing ordeal, Rocky remained positive, taking time to post up and take pictures with his fanbase. He even decided to revisit an old flame, linking with Kendall Jenner to play catch-up at Kanye West's Sunday Service. Ultimately, Rocky has been making the best of his return, and has officially deemed it time to bless the stage with a performance.

Rick Kern/Getty Images

It has been confirmed that Rocky will be holding it down at the Real Street Festival this coming Sunday, where he's certain to be met with rapturous applause. The concert is set to take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and Honda Center President Tim Ryan made sure to welcome Rocky accordingly. “We are thrilled that A$AP Rocky is confirmed to perform at Real Street!" he says, in a Billboard statement. "The event is going to be one huge party, and we can’t wait for him to receive a massive welcome from his fans that night."

Meanwhile, Rocky seems content to turn up with the Mob like old times. Some things never change.