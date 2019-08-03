Fans, friends, and family members of A$AP Rocky are breathing a little easier now that the rapper has returned home to U.S. soil. The artist has been imprisoned in a Swedish jail for a month, and as his trial has ended and is now in the deliberation stage, the world will have to wait until August 14 to learn the court's decision.

Upon his release, Rocky wrote a heartfelt thank you message to everyone who has stood in his corner for the last four weeks. The comments were swimming with well-wishes from Rocky's famous friends including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who wrote, "Come home to your family brotha," and Big Sean who said, "God Bless you bro!" Pharrell Williams gave his blessings, Rico Nasty was happy he was doing well, Swizz Beatz sent his prayers, and ScHoolBoy Q shared his affections by cracking jokes at his friend's expense, suggesting that Rocky was about to go through a full pampered treatment. "Lil momma bout 2 Hit da salon and Get Her 'Hair done - nails done- everytHing did' lol f*ck u," he quipped.

It came to a surprise to many that the Swedish court allowed Rocky to return home during this time, as it would have been just as easy to keep him locked up. According to TMZ, Rocky doesn't have to return to Sweden when the verdict is given because it's reportedly a written ruling, and because he was cleared to go home, all signs point to the rapper being acquitted.

The not-guilty verdict assumptions may be aided by the fact that Rocky reported assured the courts that he wouldn't be seeking financial compensation for wages lost during his time in jail because, according to his testimony, those funds can be easily recouped. Even as the publication speculates that Rocky is free and clear of future woes with Sweden, nothing is guaranteed quite yet. No one will know for sure what Rocky's fate is for another 11 days, so until that time, we can only hope that he can put this behind him and move on with his life, free of Swedish judicial officials.