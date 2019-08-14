Early this morning, it was reported that A$AP Rocky had been found guilty after weeks of speculation over his Sweden arrest. The Harlem-bred rapper had been charged with assault but he claims that he was acting in self-defense. After his verdict was read this morning, it was determined that the rapper would not need to spend any extra time in prison. He will be paying a minor fine and is set to remain on probation for two years. It's obviously amazing news that Rocky doesn't need to head back to Sweden to serve more time behind bars but he is understandably angry at the way things were handled, and especially at his guilty verdict.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

He issued the following statement via social media: "I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE."

Despite his guilty verdict, this is a relatively satisfactory outcome for A$AP Rocky. Of course, he's not happy that he will be monitored on probation but that's still way better than going back to jail. Peep the post below.