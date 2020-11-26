Juicy J & Logic Take It Back To "1995" On "The Hustle Continues" Single

As millions are preparing for their gluttonous Thanksgiving meals for the food-centered holiday, Juicy J is readying the release of his next album, The Hustle Continues. The Oscar-winning rapper-producer has been in the game for decades and has a number of albums under his belt, and he's not holding back on his next project. The record is stacked with features including looks from Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Megan The Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, Conway The Machine, A$AP Rocky, Young Dolph, Jay Rock, and two appearances by Logic.

Just ahead of the album's release, Juicy J decided to drop one of his Logic tracks as a single and shared "1995." With the track comes an accompanying music video where we see the two artists take over a cabin in the woods as they play a little pool and ride around on ATVs. You won't find a fast rhyming Logic on this one as the vibe is set to those mid-90s rhymes, so stream "1995" and let us know if you're looking forward to The Hustle Continues.

Quotable Lyrics

My lane different, too sufficient, my brain different

I'm ill though, fifteen, mastered the skill, though

Since I was working at the supermarket, every week, another new department

'Til I signed my deal with Def Jam in a new apartment