Juicy J & Kaash Paige Are "All The Time High" On New Collab

Juicy J released his fifth studio album The Hustle Continues at the tail end of last year. The 16-track project was preceded by two singles "Gah Damn High" and "Load It Up," while the standard version of the project featured appearances from the likes of 2 Chainz, Megan thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Conway the Machine, A$AP Rocky, and more. Well on Friday (June 25), Juicy decided to return to the scene and release the deluxe version of the album The Hustle Still Continues adding 9 more new songs to it, including this track right here called “All The Time High” featuring Kaash Paige.

Speaking about the sound of the project, the Memphis rapper explained “I produced it myself. On a lot of my other albums, I’ll just produce a track here and there, but this album is 100 percent produced by me. I got a couple of producers, you know, here and there. But it’s 98 percent me at the end of the day — I took it back to the old Three 6 Mafia sound with the new-new.”

Take a listen to the new collab and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's get it, let's get it, four hundred milligrams THC all in my system

I'm high as a pigeon, white diamonds on me, I'm drippin', be shittin' on niggas

Feel like a million, yeah, but I'm tryna feel like a billion

My weed is Brazilian and all of my blunts is from Philly