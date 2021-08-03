December 2019 was devastating for the loved ones of Juice WRLD after they were hit with the tragic news that the beloved rapper had passed away. He was an artist on a monumental journey into superstardom at the time of his death and after it was shared that Juice died from an overdose, several of his famous friends vowed to quit hard drugs.

Juice WRLD's loved ones have continued his legacy through various efforts, and now his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, has sat down with No Jumper for a lengthy interview where she detailed being pregnant by the rapper. "It was three separate times," she said, retelling her story that she previously shared last year. "Because of stress, because of everything going on, there was obviously different complications with different ones."

She recalled learning of a miscarriage and being "so distraught" that she walked into her hotel and "sat on the floor." She added that she wasn't even aware of her surroundings and "just went into like a—I don't know." Adam22 wanted to know if she's thought about how different her life would be if she had children.

"When it comes to kids I was always like I want to make sure my child had a father," she said after discussing her relationship with her dad. "I never wanted a child until Jared was like, 'No, this is what's happening.' It wasn't like, a choice, it was like this is what's happening... I was like, 'Whatever you say, king. Literally."

Lotti also stated that if children were what was needed for Juice to "slow down," she was willing to start a family. Watch the clip of her interview below.