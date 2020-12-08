Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti seriously loved each other. They would seemingly do anything for one another, and the late 21-year-old artist was transparent in showing how much he cared for his girlfriend.

On the one-year anniversary of the rapper's death, Ally told fans that she would be opening up in a way that she never has in the past. A few hours later, she shared a couple of hand-written letters that Juice wrote her, as well as some touching text messages from the man.

"You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything," wrote Juice WRLD in the first message, which Ally says was written in Düsseldorf, Germany when the rapper opened up on tour for Nicki Minaj. She claims that the letters were snuck into her wallet by the artist, and she only discovered them when she dug through to pay for her outfit to wear to Juice's funeral.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ally tells XXL that the second letter was intended for her to communicate with Juice's fans. "I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair," it reads. "You fixed me permanently... So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world."

In addition to the two letters, Ally posted some text messages between them, where Juice said: "I love you so much. See You are one of the main sources of my strength, so I need you by my side. Forever and ever."

Today, Juice's estate released a new posthumous feature with The Kid LAROI, based on a Kim Petras song, titled "Reminds Me Of You".

Rest in peace to the legend, Juice WRLD.

