Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to start beef with anybody that threatened his position on the charts, including Juice WRLD. Although their spat was short-lived and very one-sided, Juice WRLD's feelings over their disagreement have been revealed in a new interview by Adam22 of No Jumper.

During his life, Juice WRLD developed a friendship with Adam22 and in a new sit-down chat with VladTV, the podcast host explains how the late Chicago star really felt about his brief feud with the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper.

Attempting to kick off a feud with Juice WRLD, Tekashi 6ix9ine filmed a video parody with "Lucid Dreams" as a base. He pretended to be the hitmaker after finding out that his girlfriend was cheating on him, sitting in the corner of a room and writing lyrics. Apparently, Juice WRLD found the video funny, telling Adam22 that he had a laugh at the clip.

"His whole brand was just being the nicest kid in the world," said Adam22 about the late 21-year-old. "Nobody ever really had anything against him. I remember 6ix9ine trying to beef with him... he thought it was funny. He thought it was hilarious. To be fair, the video that 6ix9ine made where he goes into the corner of the room and he starts playing the Juice WRLD song fake crying, that 6ix9ine video is one of the funniest diss Instagram clips ever done about another rapper ever. I'm not at all surprised that Juice WRLD was able to find that so funny."

Juice WRLD passed away last year after an accidental drug overdose. Watch the video interview from Adam22 below.