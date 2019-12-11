The moments following an artist's death tend to follow a similar trajectory; understandably, fans look to seek comfort in the music left behind, leading to a massive spike in chart dominance. Sadly, the artist isn't around to see it, but as a symbolic gesture, it still remains impactful to behold. For Juice WRLD, who recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of twenty-one, the process was no different. It didn't take long before singles like "All Girls Are The Same," "Robbery," and his breakout hit "Lucid Dreams" began climbing up the charts, actively knocking new releases from the Top 10.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Following the news that "Lucid Dreams" secured the number one spot on Apple Music and Spotify, PageSix has reported that Juice's catalog has all but overtaken the charts. On Amazon's "Movers And Shakers" list, Juice's "Legends" (a song that many have come to rally around as a bittersweet prophecy) climbed a staggering 84,954% to secure the number one spot. On Apple Music's Top 100, Juice's "Lucid Dreams," "Bandit," "Legends" and "Robbery," have settled nicely on the Top 10, basically co-habiting the list with Roddy Ricch. On Spotify Wrapped 2019, the story remains the same, with Juice's music locking down five of the Top 10 spots.

Remember, during his 2019 campaign Juice WRLD secured 3 billion streams on Spotify alone. A streaming titan in life, and evidently one in death. Rest in peace to the young Freestyle king.