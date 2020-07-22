For the first time ever, two posthumous albums have replaced each other at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. Pop Smoke's highly-anticipated album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was executive produced by 50 Cent, started off at the pole position of the chart. Experiencing a stellar first week of sales, it jumped down one spot to make way for Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, which has become the top-performing album of the year in terms of first-week sales with 508K.

As both projects maintain momentum, they are both expected to clock in further weeks at the top of the chart.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Out now for two weeks, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is vying to move anywhere from 125-150K equivalent album units. If it manages to stay near the lower end of that scale, Pop Smoke could end up surpassing him for another week at #1. With the deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the album is looking at approximately 115-140K sales. That means that we're in for a tight race for the top.

The numbers will surely be updated throughout the week as it becomes clearer who will take the lead.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Which album has stuck with you more? Read our reviews for Pop Smoke here and Juice WRLD here.

