Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke's posthumous albums are still surging in sales, projecting strong weeks for both.
For the first time ever, two posthumous albums have replaced each other at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. Pop Smoke's highly-anticipated album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was executive produced by 50 Cent, started off at the pole position of the chart. Experiencing a stellar first week of sales, it jumped down one spot to make way for Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die, which has become the top-performing album of the year in terms of first-week sales with 508K.
As both projects maintain momentum, they are both expected to clock in further weeks at the top of the chart.
Out now for two weeks, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is vying to move anywhere from 125-150K equivalent album units. If it manages to stay near the lower end of that scale, Pop Smoke could end up surpassing him for another week at #1. With the deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the album is looking at approximately 115-140K sales. That means that we're in for a tight race for the top.
The numbers will surely be updated throughout the week as it becomes clearer who will take the lead.
