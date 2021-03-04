Josh Gordon has been through a lot of hardship during his time in the NFL. The wide receiver has been suspended on numerous occasions after breaking the league's strict substance abuse policies. Every time Gordon is cleared to make a comeback, he relapses, and the cycle has been ongoing for some quite time. After what could have been a fruitful stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon was suspended indefinitely, once again, and now, his career hangs in the balance.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Gordon and the Seahawks decided to part ways, and now, Gordon will be taking his talents outside of the NFL. He will now get to play in the Fan Controlled Football League which boasts the talents of Johnny Manziel. Quavo is also a part-owner in the league.

Fan Controlled Football is a unique venture as every single play call is dictated by the fans. So far, the first few games have been fairly entertaining and the league is looking like a solid place for some players to redeem themselves.

Only time will tell how Gordon fairs in this league, although we most certainly wish him the best of luck in this brand new endeavor.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images