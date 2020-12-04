Josh Gordon has been through hell and back throughout his NFL career. During his time with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was suspended numerous times for violating the league's drug policy. The same thing occurred during his time with the New England Patriots and it also happened again after a successful campaign with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his latest suspension, the Seahawks signed Gordon to a one-year deal back in September although they haven't been able to play him yet.

Now, however, it seems like Gordon will be heading back to the field as it was revealed that the wide receiver has been reinstated by the NFL. Now, Gordon will be able to join his teammates following a negative COVID test. Gordon was so happy about this new development that he took to Twitter with a simple message for his fans.

Gordon is still suspended through Week 15 which means he will only get to play in the final two weeks of the season, and the playoffs. Regardless this is huge news for the Seahawks who are gearing up to go on a playoff run.

Check out what fans had to say about Gordon's updated status, below.