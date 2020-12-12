Fan controlled football
- SportsTerrell Owens To Come Out Of Retirment, Will Play With Johnny ManzielTerrell Owens is coming back to the field.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Unveils His Latest Football EndeavorJohnny Manziel is hitting the field again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsQuavo Divulges On Ownership Role With Fan Controlled FootballFan Controlled Football boasts the talents of Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Gordon Catches Huge Hail Mary In Fan Controlled Football DebutJosh Gordon is fitting in nicely into his new league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Gordon Released By Seahawks, Joins New Football LeagueJosh Gordon is taking his talents outside of the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Agrees To Join Quavo-Backed Startup League Fan Controlled FootballJohnny Manziel signs on to join Quavo-back startup league Fan Controlled Football.By Cole Blake
- SportsJohnny Manziel In Talks To Join Quavo-Backed Football LeagueThe Fan Controlled Football league could have some big names for its inaugural season.By Alexander Cole