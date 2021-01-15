Josh Gordon has been through a lot during his career and while he has tried his best to overcome, there have been times where he has slipped up, ultimately leading to indefinite suspensions. Throughout his time in the league, Gordon has failed substance abuse tests and that's ultimately the reason why he hasn't been able to sustain much success. From the Browns to the Patriots to the Seahawks, Gordon has had a hard time with consistency and it's been a tragic story to watch unfold.

Just last month, we reported that Gordon was being reinstated into the league following an indefinite suspension. Now, according to Field Yates of ESPN, Gordon has been suspended again, for an undefined amount of time. For now, there are no details on why he was suspended again.

Gordon was excited to get back on the field with the Seahawks although it's uncertain whether or not he will do so ever again. Gordon has been given a lot of chances and there is no guarantee he will be given another one.

This is certainly bad news for fans of the wide receiver and we wish him nothing but the best, moving forward.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images