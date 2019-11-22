Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J have been going through it when it comes to the custody of their daughter, Bonnie Bella. It was previously reported that Stevie was awarded sole custody for one month after some scheduling conflicts on Joseline's end. While reports were swirling of their tension on the matter, they still kept things cool posting family outings all together.

Joseline recently chatted with Nessa of Hot 97 about the latter in light of her upcoming reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret. “Whether you go through arguments, fights, court system … anything that you go through, it’s going to get better,” she said. “It’s going to get ugly before it gets better, but it’ll always get better."

She added: “He’s a married man. His wife is gorgeous, and we speak on the phone and I see her all the time. They know my fiance and my family. For us, it’s not a big deal. We just really care about the little baby.” Stevie is married to Faith Evans, something Stevie has cited in the courts when trying to prove that he deserved full custody.

“I think that mothers are always going to be there. And fathers are going to come around. He’s becoming that. And [Bonnie Bella] loves him," Joseline added. Watch the full interview below.