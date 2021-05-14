Jorja Smith's "Be Right Back" Offers A Glimpse Of The UK Artist's Growth

During a release week in which industry giants such as J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Migos have all dropped new music, Jorja Smith stands out with the evocative eight-track project Be Right Back. Led by the previously heard singles "Addicted" and "Gone," the approximately 26-minute effort marks Jorja's first body of work since her critically acclaimed and debut album Lost & Found, and it's designed as a project meant to hold fans off while Jorja Smith continues to prep her highly anticipated sophomore album.

When speaking on Be Right Back, Jorja says, "It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now, this isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needed to hear them too."

Nearly three full years removed from Lost & Found, Be Right Back finds Jorja Smith experimenting over a more varied soundscape than she did on her powerful, yet quaint debut. From the island-tinged rap collaboration with South London rapper Shaybo to the glitchy final moments on the project closer "Weekend," Jorja Smith proves that she can continue to grow as an artist and expand her sound while still being able to create a cohesiveness body of work.

Give Jorja Smith's latest effort a listen below and let us know if you're feeling Be Right Back or not.

Tracklist

1. Addicted

2. Gone

3. Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)

4. Time

5. Home

6. Burn

7. Digging

8. Weekend