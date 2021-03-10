mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jorja Smith Releases Her New Single "Addicted"

Aron A.
March 10, 2021 13:49
Addicted
Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith offers a new video release to accompany her latest single, "Addicted."


The few offerings we've received from UK singer Jorja Smith since her 2018 debut have left us wondering what direction she'll be heading next. It's been nearly three years since the release of Lost & Found, an album that cemented her as a leading voice in a modern era of R&B. This week, she released her latest single, "Addicted," a melancholic, calming indie-pop tune that seemingly takes on more obscure influences.

The singer said in a press release that "Addicted" is about "focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be."

The release of "Addicted" arrives shortly after releasing the remix to "Come Over" with Oboy.

Check out Jorja Smith's latest single which arrived alongside a music video below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
You should be addicted to me
I'm the only thing that you should need
You should be addicted to me

