Jorja Smith Announces New Project With "Gone"

It's been nearly three years since Jorja Smith released her debut album, Lost And Found. Finally, fans will get the follow-up next month with her upcoming project, Be Right Back. The singer made the grand announcement of her forthcoming project this morning with her latest offering, "Gone." The song was produced by Rahki, who has previously worked with Eminem, 50 Cent, and The Game, among others.

"There’s something about being able to write about one thing and for it to mean so many different things to others. I love that this song, well any of my songs really, will be interpreted in different ways, depending on the experiences of the people listening. This one is just me asking why people have to be taken from us.”

Jorja Smith's forthcoming project Be Right Back is due out on May 14th.

BE RIGHT BACK TRACKLIST

1. Addicted

2. Gone

3. Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)

4. Time

5. Home

6. Burn

7. Digging

8. Weekend

Quotable Lyrics

What about the other life?

Would it be a better life?

You say he was hoping for a better life than this