Jorja Smith Delivers An Intimate Visual For "Lost & Found" Single "Goodbyes"

Stream the Rashid Babiker-directed video for "Goodbyes."

Jorja Smith just finished up her collab tour with Kali Uchis which means she's back home in London. If by chance you missed her performing at a stage near you, the "Teenage Fantasy" singer has now dropped off a new video for you to stream and fill up on your Jorja content. "Goodbyes" is the tenth song off Jorja's debut album Lost and Found and is a sweet tune about a fallen friend.

"I wrote “Goodbyes” when I was 16, because I think the day before, me and my friend lost a friend. I wrote this song for her because she was really upset, because she never messaged him back," Jorja explained. "I was trying to be like, “Look, you can’t always say goodbye to someone. You can’t look at the world like people are always going to go.” That’s why I wrote 'Goodbyes.'"

The video is a simple one, with a camera just focusing in on Jorja's face while she belts the lyrics. We get to see some transitions in the background of floral and moody colors to associate with the lyrics.

