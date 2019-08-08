Jordyn Woods has been living a pretty good life since she got cut from the Kardashian crew after she admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashains's baby father, Tristan Thompson. The 21-year-old has been featured in a couple of music videos and has signed lucrative business deals securing the bag without the help of Kylie Jenner's empire.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just days ahead of her ex-best friend's birthday, Jordyn was spotted in Los Angeles leaving a tattoo parlour with some fresh ink on her forearm. The tattoo was designed by her brother John Woods and runs from her elbow to her wrist. At this time it's unclear what the new ink reads but we can only assume that once it's healed she'll share a fresh image of the special message.

Jordyn is Cosmopolitan's September cover star and in the feature, she opened up about her continuous love for Kylie and how she hopes to one day rebuild their relationship.

“I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion," she said. "I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”