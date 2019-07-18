Is it just us or has Jordyn Woods' career seemingly gotten better since she was dropped by the Kardashians? After the 21-year-old kissed Tristan Thompson, the Kardashian crew said bye-bye leading her to move out of Kylie Jenner's home. By the looks of things, the move was for the better since Jordyn has since landed endorsement deals in London and Dubai, partnerships with fashion companies, electronic deals and now it looks like she's the "it" video girl.

At the top of the month, Jordyn was featured in Gunna's "Baby Birkin" music video and today we've received a teaser that shows us she's lined up for an appearance in another video with none other than Rick Ross. As per a clip shared on The Shade Room, you can see Jordyn dressed to the nines as she's set to take the lead in Rick's "Big Tyme" visual.

Earlier this week, Jordyn clapped back at the numerous blogs that were alleging that she had words for Kylie amid her Kylie Skin girls trip. "We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?" Jordyn tweeted.

She's clearly doing just fine.