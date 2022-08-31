If you were a fan of Jordan Peele's sci-fi thriller film, Nope, you'll be happy to know that the 43-year-old director and actor has teased that we very well could see a sequel in the future. During a chat with The New York Times, the Big Apple-born entertainer addressed questions about an uncredited character ("Nobody" played by Michael Busch) who appears on the project's IMDb page.

"The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that," he teased. "Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories."

Jordan Peele attends CinemaCon 2022 -- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As Variety notes, Nobody doesn't actually appear in the final cut of Nope, but in the trailer we see him walking calmly amongst a clearly panicked crowd.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work," Peele remarked of fans' burning curiosity about the mysterious character.





Just a few weeks ago, Nope continued the director's winning stream after crossing $100M at the domestic box office, becoming the Get Out creator's third feature film to do so.

If you haven't tuned in yet, the new film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as O.J. and Emerald Hayworth, a pair of siblings who head out on a mission to obtain footage of an unusual U.F.O. that's been circling their family ranch – check out the trailer below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

