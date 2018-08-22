nope
- Movies2023 BET Awards: Best Movie NomineesThe 2023 BET Awards are underway, and the Best Movie category features several notable releases across different film genres.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Hints At The Possibility Of A "Nope" Sequel, Says He's Glad Fans Are "Paying Attention"The recently released project became Peele's third feature film to cross $100M at the domestic box office.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesLogan Paul Shares Negative Review Of "Nope" & Gets Dragged On TwitterFans were not happy with Logan Paul's controversial opinion of Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Responds To Twitter Comparisons To Zendaya & Colorism DiscussionKeke Palmer has commented on the viral comparison of her career to Zendaya's.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Nope" Tops Box Office With $44 Million Debut In Opening WeekendJordan Peele's newest horror film, "Nope," debuted on top of the box office.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDaniel Kaluuya Will Not Be Returning For "Black Panther 2": ReportDaniel Kaluuya reportedly will not be included in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDaniel Kaluuya Teams With Jide Osifeso For "Nope" Inspired CollectionDaniel Kaluuya and designer Jide Osifeso have released a new capsule inspired by Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Believes He & Daniel Kaluuya Are Like Martin Scorsese & Robert De NiroThe pair reunited for "Nope" and Peele explains the "bond" he formed with the actor while working on "Get Out."By Erika Marie
- SportsSteph Curry Stars In Newest Trailer For Jordan Peele's "Nope"Steph Curry stars in the newest trailer for Jordan Peele's "Nope."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Shares First Images From "Nope" Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke PalmerThe first official trailer of the new horror flick is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Announces New Film "Nope"; Sets July 2022 Release DatePeele's new film is a follow-up to 2019's "Us."By EJ Panaligan
