Jordan Peele has released his most revealing look at his new film yet, with a 3-minute long trailer for Nope. The film, which tackles the topic of alien life, was first introduced as an untitled project back in November 2020. Peele reconnects with Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya for this one, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

The final trailer begins with eerie narration, followed by the main character’s father abruptly dropping dead. Throughout the rest of the trailer, the audience witnesses a UFO haunt the ranch of the main characters who are hoping to film the scientific revelation for financial gain.

While discussing the film at CinemaCon last April, the award-winning director stated how the film allowed the audience to come together as one when watching in a theater. "Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy," Peele said.

The film is set to drop on June 22 at select theaters.

Watch the final trailer for Nope below, and let us know what you think.

